Two arrested following multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln

(PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.

As the vehicle exited I-80 and began traveling southbound on 56th Street, the trooper attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to yield, performed a U-turn, and began fleeing northbound on Highway 77. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle continued northbound with speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Upon reaching Wahoo, the vehicle turned westbound on Highway 92. As the vehicle passed north of Brainard on Highway 92, a Butler County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle. A trooper then performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. Both occupants were then taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, Than Tun, 22, of Omaha, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking $5,000+, possession of burglary tools, possession of an open alcohol container, and numerous traffic violations. The passenger, Kyaw Wah, 21, of Omaha, was arrested for possession of burglary tools and possession of an open alcohol container. Both men were lodged in Butler County Jail.

The entire pursuit lasted approximately 30 minutes.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Platte
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say
Lincoln County Commissioners passed motions Monday that see a portion of county road...
Portion of county road to be given back to private owners
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln

Latest News

Kawasaki Rail Car wins Coolest Thing contest by Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance.
Kawasaki’s subway car wins “Coolest Thing” contest
Red Flag Warnings are in effect for majoirty of the region Tuesday
RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT TUESDAY; Cooler and breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday
KNOP Hourly
Fire advisories, warm weather and clear skies with cooler temperatures on the way
Sen. Ben Sasse, R - Neb.
Protesters disrupt Sen. Sasse’s public appearances at U. Florida