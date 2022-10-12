Cool and breezy conditions Wednesday; Much of the same Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a mild and mainly sunny Tuesday, a redo of these conditions will continue for our Wednesday, expect it will be cooler. A repeat performance of Wednesday is expected for the day Thursday as well.

Due to an area of high pressure that is on top of us, and cold front that is to our south and east, this is causing the windy conditions to continue during the day Wednesday with speeds and direction of 15 to 25 mph and northwest. Gusts could apporach the 40s at times during the day. Highs during the day will be on the cool side, which is close to what we are suppose to see this time of year with indicies in the upper 50s to mid 60s with sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s to low 40s. Some areas could approach the freezing mark. The winds will die down to around 5 to 15 mph.

Cool with breezy conditions are in store for the area Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, we are going to see a repeat of what we are seeing Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s with parched conditions and breezy winds as well. On Friday, the area of high pressure will shift towards the south and east and this will allow for temperatures to moderate back up into the 70s with mainly sunny conditions prevailing around. During the weekend, temperatures drop back down into the 60s as another cold front pushes through.

A cool Thursday will lead to a mild Friday with dry conditions (Andre Brooks)

