District 177 construction project moving along

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Progress is still being made on the District 177 construction project. This includes the renovation of the mall while adding a few new restaurants and brand new apartment complex.

As North Platte continues to try to make it a place where people would want to stay or come back, District 177 is adding a few things in town that we haven’t seen before and will make shopping more convenient in the area.

“We want to bring people back to North Platte and I think this helps get us there,” said REV Development Partner Mark Works. “It’s a retailer that wasn’t here before and you don’t have to drive to Kearney for every piece of clothing that you want. I think that is right in your backyard some new restaurants and some new entertainment that wasn’t here before.”

Partners and investors with REV Development visited North Platte to check on the progress that is being made and to ensure things are moving in the right direction. Even though they aren’t as far along as they would like, the project thus far, has been successful.

“Things are going along great, construction is going a little slower than we hoped for obvious reasons due to COVID, but in terms of leasing we are almost all leased up about 95% of the overall mall,” said Works. “We have regional and national retailers that have signed up or are very close to being signed up.”

Works said Dunham’s Sports is on track to open before Thanksgiving Day. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Rocky Mountain Steakhouse are slated to open the second quarter of next year.

