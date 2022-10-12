High School Girl’s Golf State Championships

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA Girl’s Golf State Championship were taking place all over the state. The Class A State Championship was held at Norfolk Country Club, Class B was held at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, and the Class C State Championship was held at Elks County Club in Columbus.

Below are the results from each event.

North Platte finished up in 6th place as a team.

(T9) Karsen Morrison R1- 80 R2-82

(T15) Abbie Jones R1-80 R2-89

(T53) Hailey Matthews R1-99 R2-100

(T62) Kaylee Carlson R1-99 R2-106

(T66) Emily Hansen R1- 101 R2-107

In Class B the Broken Bow Indians finished in 1st for the third year in a row.

The Hershey Panthers were also competing and they finished in 14th as a team.

(2) Camryn Johnson R1-79 R2-77

(T7) Taylor Schaaf R1-90 R2-86

(T7) Molly Custer R1-85 R2-91

(T13) Lainey Palmer R1-94 R2-86

(T28) Skylar Benjamin R1-97 R2-93

(T46) Jacqueline Gloy R1-100 R2-99

(T68) Jazmyne Swartz R1-106 R2-115

(T70) Kristyn Woolley R1-115 R2-107

(T70) Claire Sexson R1-117 R2-105

(72) Michalee Brownawell R1-108 R2-115

(80) Eva McCreery R1-113 R2-118

