Listening to America: Housing Crisis

house for sale
house for sale(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested Lance Krotter, 35, of McCook on...
McCook man charged with child enticement
Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of...
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
NSAA Girl's Golf State Championship Results
High School Girl’s Golf State Championships
Mickey Joseph and the Huskers spoke to the media on Monday prior to Saturday’s game against...
Huskers get ready for Purdue

Latest News

Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams
Cool with breezy conditions are in store for the area Wednesday
Cool and breezy conditions Wednesday; Much of the same Thursday
North Platte radio stations hosts annual fundraiser
Trio of North Platte radio stations host annual 'Sharathon'
North Platte enduring worst drought in a decade
North Platte experiencing worst drought in 10 years
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne