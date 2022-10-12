NPCC Volleyball hosts Hastings JV

NPCC Volleyball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights welcome the Hastings College JV to town after a loss against Neosho County Community College. The Knights own a 5-22 so far on the season.

In set one, the Knights got off to a hot start against the Broncos with a 25-21 win. In set two, the Knights had to come from behind and rally but were able to pick up the 27-25 over Hastings JV. North Platte is able to get the sweep with a 25-19 win over the Broncos in the third set.

North Platte improves to 6-22 on the season and will return to action on October 14th at Trinidad State College.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Platte
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested Lance Krotter, 35, of McCook on...
McCook man charged with child enticement
A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Latest News

NSAA Girl's Golf State Championship Results
High School Girl’s Golf State Championships
Ogallala enjoys the sweep against St Pats Irish
Ogallala volleyball hosts St Pats Irish
NPCC vs. Hastings JV Volleyball Highlights
North Platte vs. Hastings College JV Volleyball Highlights
NSAA Girl's Golf State Championship Results
NSAA Girl's Golf State Championship Results