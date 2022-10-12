NPCC Volleyball hosts Hastings JV

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights welcome the Hastings College JV to town after a loss against Neosho County Community College. The Knights own a 5-22 so far on the season.

In set one, the Knights got off to a hot start against the Broncos with a 25-21 win. In set two, the Knights had to come from behind and rally but were able to pick up the 27-25 over Hastings JV. North Platte is able to get the sweep with a 25-19 win over the Broncos in the third set.

North Platte improves to 6-22 on the season and will return to action on October 14th at Trinidad State College.

