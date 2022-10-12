Ogallala volleyball hosts St Pats Irish

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala Indians hosted the Saint Pats Irish for their senior night on Tuesday. The Indians came into the game with a modest record of 20-9. The Irish are looking to get back on the right track as their record coming in is 8-15.

Starting off in the first set with the student section rocking pink, the Indians got out to a hot start, leading the Irish 14-4. The momentum continued as Marlee Ervin contributed a few kills as the Indians won the first set, 25-9.

Ogallala continued to roll in set two, 25-17, and won the third set to complete the three-game sweep, 25-18.

