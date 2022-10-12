‘Rec Yeah’ Town Hall Forum to address Rec Center project and ballot initiative

A town hall forum to discuss the North Platte Rec Center project and the ballot initiative,...
A town hall forum to discuss the North Platte Rec Center project and the ballot initiative, Proposition 1, before the November 8 election will be held Tuesday, October. 25th.(North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Rec Yeah Town Hall Forum will be held on Oct, 25 to discuss the North Platte Rec Center project and the ballot initiative, Proposition 1, before the November general election.

The North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance is hosting the forum. Three panelists will answer questions regarding these two issues. The goal of the forum is to educate, empower, and bring awareness to the project and Proposition 1.

The forum will be held at 5:30 p.m. at NebraskaLand Bank’s 3rd floor banquet room located at 1400 S Dewey. The public can also participate virtually via Facebook Live at Move North Platte.

