This country wants to tax farmers for cow burps, farts

Cow burps or farts aren’t just smelly. They contribute to climate change, officials said.
Cow burps or farts aren’t just smelly. They contribute to climate change, officials said.(Brian Johnson & Dane Kantner / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New Zealand has issued a proposal to tax farmers for their livestock emissions.

They said cow burps or farts aren’t just smelly. They contribute to climate change.

They emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas, when they pass gas and burp.

Farmers have raised concerns about the high cost of this plan. The country has about 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep.

The government says the revenue raised from the proposed tax will go back into the sector through technology, research and incentive payments.

The proposal is now in consultation. A final decision is expected at the end of November.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested Lance Krotter, 35, of McCook on...
McCook man charged with child enticement
Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of...
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Mickey Joseph and the Huskers spoke to the media on Monday prior to Saturday’s game against...
Huskers get ready for Purdue
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

Latest News

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own...
Man admits to vandalizing own property to resemble political attack
Fresh seafood is shown for sale at a grocery store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Surfside,...
US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%
A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own...
Damage to property was staged to look like political attack (NO SOUND)
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir...
Michelle Obama Award will honor student memoir writers