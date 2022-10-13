$100K fitness center awarded to Gothenburg elementary school

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - Gothenburg Public Schools is the recipient of a $100,000 fitness center.

The award came from Jake Steinfeld, a former fitness personality. Steinfeld said he called Govenor Pete Ricketts and within days had approval to award three schools in Nebraska with fitness centers. The other two winning schools were Johnson Co Central Middle School in Cook and Millard North Middle School in Omaha.

“He got on the phone within two days with me, which is pretty amazing for a governor who is busy, which is a nice gold star,” Steinfeld said. “I said we got three brand new $100,000 Don’t Quit centers as a gift to the state, no tax payer funding, no government funding; all of the funding comes from private and public partnerships.”

Steinfeld said each year he chooses four states. His goal is to have impacted all 50 states with his organization.

“I’m a big believer in kids,“ he said. “They’re still in that stage, which is why we like to put a brand new $100,000 equipment center in an elementary or middle school. We went out and we did and 155 schools responded and Gothenburg was one of the recipients.”

Steinfeld will travel next to North Dakota and South Dakota. Nebraska is the 40th state he has visited.

Governor Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring October as “DON’T QUIT! Fitness Month.” During DON’T QUIT! Fitness Month, families and communities are encouraged to renew their commitment to making physical activity and healthy eating part of their children’s daily lives.

The NFGFC program will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Healthy Blue’s Affiliated Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. My Fitness Store Commercial provides all the fitness equipment. The NFGFC’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

