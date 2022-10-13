Fidone to miss 2022 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph says Thomas Fidone will likely not play during the 2022 season.

The freshman tight end is rehabbing from a knee injury suffered during spring practice. Fidone has not appeared in a game this year after making his Husker debut on Nov. 19.

Fidone missed most of the Huskers’ 2021 campaign due to injury, as well. The 6-foot-6 tight end was one of Nebraska’s top signees in the 2021 recruiting class. Fidone was the highest-rated prospect to sign with the Huskers since 2008.

Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph says Thomas Fidone will not play this season, as the freshman tight ends continues to rehab from a knee injury.#Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/rszBujawGD — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 13, 2022

