Lincoln County Fairgrounds raising funds for new ag center

The Lincoln County Fairgrounds is raising funds to begin construction on a new ag and education...
The Lincoln County Fairgrounds is raising funds to begin construction on a new ag and education center.(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Fairgrounds is raising funds to begin construction on a new ag and education center.

The fairgrounds has not broken ground on the facility just yet as they hope to raise $6 million prior to the start of the project to ease the cost for taxpayers.

Organizers hope the facility can help draw in larger events that need an indoor facility to host them.

“The reason we feel this is important for our county and our community, is because we are constantly losing activities to surrounding areas such as Broken Bow, Kearney, and McCook, who are the closest ones,” said building committee chairman Kristi Chessmore.

The fairgrounds hopes to be able to break ground on the facility in the fall of 2023 following the Lincoln County Fair.

