LSO: Teen stabbed multiple times in Waverly park

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a park in Waverly on a...
Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a park in Waverly on a report of a stabbing.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing at a park in Waverly that left a 15-year-old with possible life threatening injuries.

Deputies were dispatched to Wayne Park in Waverly Thursday at 11:47 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. Preliminary information determined a 14-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times.

LSO said the 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody at the scene without incident by Nebraska State Patrol.

The crime scene is still being processed and the park will be shut down until that scene investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested Lance Krotter, 35, of McCook on...
McCook man charged with child enticement
Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of...
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
NSAA Girl's Golf State Championship Results
High School Girl’s Golf State Championships
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams

Latest News

HOPE-ESPERANZA and the West Central District Heath Department are partnering for a vaccination...
Newsmakers: HOPE & WCDHD Vaccination Clinic
District 177 Update
More than four in 10 respondents to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll believe fuel prices,...
Poll: Rural Nebraskans pessimistic about economy
The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours per day at 833-PLS-LOOK...
Nebraska launches new human trafficking hotline