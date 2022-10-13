NWS: Worst drought in 10 years

North Platte enduring worst drought in a decade
North Platte enduring worst drought in a decade
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been ten years to be exact since Nebraska has seen the levels of drought we’re currently seeing, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in North Platte.

Over the last few months, the Platte River has almost dried up. And while some of that can be credited to farmers and irrigation needs, the National Weather Service in North Platte said the level of dryness is historical.

“This year has been pretty dry, and in comparison to past years, looking at 2012 which was the last year that we saw D4 drought, and we have had D4 drought currently ongoing,” said meteorologist Jaclyn Gomz. “So, if you look historically at the past 22 years, we’ve had 4 instances of D4 drought.”

Gomez said we can expect the dry conditions to continue as a La Niña winter is expected.

Drought Monitor
Drought Monitor(News 2)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested Lance Krotter, 35, of McCook on...
McCook man charged with child enticement
Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of...
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
Construction crews are making progress on the new mall complex.
District 177 construction project moving along
NSAA Girl's Golf State Championship Results
High School Girl’s Golf State Championships

Latest News

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a park in Waverly on a...
Teen stabbed multiple times in Waverly park, sheriff’s office says
The Lincoln County Fairgrounds is raising funds to begin construction on a new ag and education...
Lincoln County Fairgrounds raising funds for new ag center
Gothenburg Public Schools is one of three schools in Nebraska to be awarded a $100,000 fitness...
$100K fitness center awarded to Gothenburg elementary school
KNOP Base Map 10-13-2022
Dry with sunshine this week; Warm Friday, but cooler air on the way