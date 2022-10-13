NWS: Worst drought in 10 years

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been ten years to be exact since Nebraska has seen the levels of drought we’re currently seeing, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in North Platte.

Over the last few months, the Platte River has almost dried up. And while some of that can be credited to farmers and irrigation needs, the National Weather Service in North Platte said the level of dryness is historical.

“This year has been pretty dry, and in comparison to past years, looking at 2012 which was the last year that we saw D4 drought, and we have had D4 drought currently ongoing,” said meteorologist Jaclyn Gomz. “So, if you look historically at the past 22 years, we’ve had 4 instances of D4 drought.”

Gomez said we can expect the dry conditions to continue as a La Niña winter is expected.

Drought Monitor (News 2)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.