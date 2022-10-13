Road crews getting ready for winter

Road crews are getting ready for what winter is going to bring this year
Road crews are getting ready for what winter is going to bring this year(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The weather is cooling down which means our road crews are starting to get the equipment needed to handle the winter weather.

Last winter was a relatively dry one and the National Weather Service is expecting a similar season this year. Even in a dry winter, road crews still remain active and busy.

“If we don’t use it all for snow removal, that just gives us a little more to repair our streets which is good because we have plenty of streets that need to be repaired,” North Platte Street Supervisor Steve Mentzer said. “A lot of tree trimming in the alleys, getting all those cleaned up for the sanitation trucks to move through and that takes a long time. We have a lot of alleys.”

In the case of an active winter, that’s when crews kick it up a notch to make sure drivers can stay safe.

“We didn’t get that much moisture with the snow, but we still had to put quite a bit of salt down,” Mentzer continued.

Even though we haven’t had our first bit of snow yet, crews are already getting prepped so that when that day comes, they are ready.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested Lance Krotter, 35, of McCook on...
McCook man charged with child enticement
Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of...
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
NSAA Girl's Golf State Championship Results
High School Girl’s Golf State Championships
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams

Latest News

Nebraska Wind Gusts
Fire danger on Thursday with a slight warmup on Friday
Construction crews are making progress on the new mall complex.
District 177 construction project moving along
A town hall forum to discuss the North Platte Rec Center project and the ballot initiative,...
‘Rec Yeah’ Town Hall Forum to address Rec Center project and ballot initiative
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams