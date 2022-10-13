Road crews getting ready for winter

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The weather is cooling down which means our road crews are starting to get the equipment needed to handle the winter weather.

Last winter was a relatively dry one and the National Weather Service is expecting a similar season this year. Even in a dry winter, road crews still remain active and busy.

“If we don’t use it all for snow removal, that just gives us a little more to repair our streets which is good because we have plenty of streets that need to be repaired,” North Platte Street Supervisor Steve Mentzer said. “A lot of tree trimming in the alleys, getting all those cleaned up for the sanitation trucks to move through and that takes a long time. We have a lot of alleys.”

In the case of an active winter, that’s when crews kick it up a notch to make sure drivers can stay safe.

“We didn’t get that much moisture with the snow, but we still had to put quite a bit of salt down,” Mentzer continued.

Even though we haven’t had our first bit of snow yet, crews are already getting prepped so that when that day comes, they are ready.

