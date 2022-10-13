Some fire concerns Thursday with cool and breezy conditions; Warmer but remaining windy Friday

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and windy day Wednesday, that theme will continue into our Thursday with some fire concerns. During the day Friday, temperatures will moderate some with windy conditions remaining.

Due to an area of high pressure over the area, this is still unleashing windy conditions across the viewing area. With that and also dry dew points and conditions, this poses the risks for fire weather. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for places along the Highway 83 corridor from 12 p.m. CDT Thursday until 8 p.m. CDT. There are Fire Weather Watches issued for some of the same locations Friday, as fire weather concerns will continue to be a problem for the area. Highs for Thursday will remain in the 60s with winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts upwards around 35 to 45 mph. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 30s to mid 40s with winds dying down to around 5 to 15 mph.

Cool and breezy conditions continue for our Thursday
Cool and breezy conditions continue for our Thursday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday, the area of high pressure continues to shift towards the south and east and this will allow for our temperatures to moderate into the 70s with winds still remaining on the gusty side, with speeds around 15 to 25 mph. During the weekend, a new cold front moves through and this will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 50s to upper 60s with sunny to partly cloudy skies to remain across the area.

A quick moderation in temperatures Friday will turn cooler during the weekend
A quick moderation in temperatures Friday will turn cooler during the weekend(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested Lance Krotter, 35, of McCook on...
McCook man charged with child enticement
Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of...
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
NSAA Girl's Golf State Championship Results
High School Girl’s Golf State Championships
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne

Latest News

Picture of the Day 10-13-2022
Picture of the Day 10-13-2022
Red Flag Warnings are in effect for portions of the area Thursday afternoon
Forecast Video 10-13-2022
Nebraska Wind Gusts
Fire danger on Thursday with a slight warmup on Friday
News 2 at Ten Wx.
News 2 at Ten Wx.