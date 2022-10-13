Some fire concerns Thursday with cool and breezy conditions; Warmer but remaining windy Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and windy day Wednesday, that theme will continue into our Thursday with some fire concerns. During the day Friday, temperatures will moderate some with windy conditions remaining.

Due to an area of high pressure over the area, this is still unleashing windy conditions across the viewing area. With that and also dry dew points and conditions, this poses the risks for fire weather. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for places along the Highway 83 corridor from 12 p.m. CDT Thursday until 8 p.m. CDT. There are Fire Weather Watches issued for some of the same locations Friday, as fire weather concerns will continue to be a problem for the area. Highs for Thursday will remain in the 60s with winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts upwards around 35 to 45 mph. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 30s to mid 40s with winds dying down to around 5 to 15 mph.

Cool and breezy conditions continue for our Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday, the area of high pressure continues to shift towards the south and east and this will allow for our temperatures to moderate into the 70s with winds still remaining on the gusty side, with speeds around 15 to 25 mph. During the weekend, a new cold front moves through and this will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 50s to upper 60s with sunny to partly cloudy skies to remain across the area.

A quick moderation in temperatures Friday will turn cooler during the weekend (Andre Brooks)

