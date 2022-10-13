Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket

A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash 5 drawing.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash 5 drawing.

“It was late at night, and I was lying in bed, and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one,” Stephanie Israel told the NC Education Lottery. “There was only four minutes left until the drawing.”

Israel, 39, bought the ticket on the lottery’s website. The next morning, she received an email saying she won $501,444 before taxes.

“When I went in and saw it, I screamed for like 20 minutes,” she said. “I think I scared my family a little bit.”

Israel said she wants to use her winnings to invest in her family’s future.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested Lance Krotter, 35, of McCook on...
McCook man charged with child enticement
Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of...
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
NSAA Girl's Golf State Championship Results
High School Girl’s Golf State Championships
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
ransomware attacks
Ransomware attacks against schools on the rise
Some seriously pricey dungarees: a pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s found in a mine shaft...
1880s Levi’s found in mine shaft sell for $87,000
Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a park in Waverly on a...
Teen stabbed multiple times in Waverly park, sheriff’s office says