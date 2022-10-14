Amanda Knox comes to North Platte to share her story

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Amanda Knox came to North Platte Thursday, to share her story about what happened to her 15 years ago for the Town Hall Lecture Series.

Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial for a murder she says she didn’t commit. The controversy over her case made international headlines for nearly a decade and thrust Knox into the spotlight, where she was vilified, shamed, and harassed by the media.

Through her experiences Knox stated, “I will say though this deep well of sadness has allowed me to have this huge amount of compassion for anybody that finds themselves in this situation, including those officers and prosecutors who make mistakes, I would not want to be in their shoes either.”

Knox became a vocal advocate for those who have been wrongfully convicted, and pleaded for changes to the justice system.

”The one thing that troubles me the most about what goes on in our justice system right now is the things that happen behind closed doors. So I’m talking about interrogations and questioning and not just people who are suspected but also witnesses, “ Knox continued.

In the Town Hall Lecture Series, there are two more speakers making an appearance in North Platte. April 12, 2023 is when the series continues with Chuck Whitlock, who is an expert on crime prevention. Following him, the final speaker will be Chef Darren McGrady, who was the chef to Queen Elizabeth II, Princess of Wales, Princess William and Harry for 15 years.

