AT&T opens North Platte location

AT&T held a ribbon cutting Friday at their new location in North Platte.
AT&T held a ribbon cutting Friday at their new location in North Platte.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A mobile wireless network is expanding connectivity into western Nebraska. AT&T held their ribbon cutting at their North Platte location Friday.

Although the store opened three months ago, the company has been eyeing Greater Nebraska for quite some time.

“We don’t just want to be known as just hitting the larger cities, but hitting the smaller communities as well because they’re just as important to make sure that they are taken care of,” said Whitney Reasoner, district manager. “That’s one focus that mobile or wireless AT&T wanted to make sure that we provided was for everybody because nobody likes driving a three-hour drive.”

The company also owns Cricket Wireless and recently opened locations in Kearney, Grand Island, Columbus,and Norfolk.

“A lot of international students carry what’s called a Global System for Mobile communication, or GSM,” Reasoner said. “It’s a certain type of network that AT&T is as well, so we’re able to cater to our international students, but also the people coming up from Mexico or Canada without prepaid and our post paid service, but more importantly our pre-paid that’s a month to month no contract needed.”

AT&T has invested nearly $200 million in wireless and wireline networks in Nebraska over the last three years.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Construction crews are making progress on the new mall complex.
District 177 construction project moving along
Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a park in Waverly on a...
Teen stabbed multiple times in Waverly park, sheriff’s office says
North Platte enduring worst drought in a decade
NWS: Worst drought in 10 years
Prosecutors say 23-year-old Cameron Rush admitted to injuring his 3-week-old son because he was...
Father admits to injuring 3-week-old son because he was crying too much, prosecutors say

Latest News

KNOP Base Map 10-14-2022
Sunny skies and very dry conditions roll on through most of the next week
Spencer R. Lile
Exeter man sentenced for receipt of child pornography
Town Hall Lecture Series Amanda Knox
Amanda Knox comes to North Platte to share her story
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals recognized as one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in U.S.