AT&T opens North Platte location

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A mobile wireless network is expanding connectivity into western Nebraska. AT&T held their ribbon cutting at their North Platte location Friday.

Although the store opened three months ago, the company has been eyeing Greater Nebraska for quite some time.

“We don’t just want to be known as just hitting the larger cities, but hitting the smaller communities as well because they’re just as important to make sure that they are taken care of,” said Whitney Reasoner, district manager. “That’s one focus that mobile or wireless AT&T wanted to make sure that we provided was for everybody because nobody likes driving a three-hour drive.”

The company also owns Cricket Wireless and recently opened locations in Kearney, Grand Island, Columbus,and Norfolk.

“A lot of international students carry what’s called a Global System for Mobile communication, or GSM,” Reasoner said. “It’s a certain type of network that AT&T is as well, so we’re able to cater to our international students, but also the people coming up from Mexico or Canada without prepaid and our post paid service, but more importantly our pre-paid that’s a month to month no contract needed.”

AT&T has invested nearly $200 million in wireless and wireline networks in Nebraska over the last three years.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.