Brady Eagles host the Arthur Co. Wolves

Arthur Co. comes up victorious against the Brady Eagles 83-38
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Brady Eagles took on the Arthur County Wolves out in Brady. The Eagles looking to improve their record to 4 wins on the year. The Wolves are coming in looking to stay undefeated with their seventh win in a row.

In the first quarter, Lance Vasa for the Wolves dominated his first three touches as he took all three runs for touchdowns. Then, Talan Storer throws a dime down field to Justin Wenzel to get a touchdown and the wolves take home the win with a score of 83-38.

