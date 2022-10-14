Gusty winds and mild temperatures Friday; Cooler and calmer weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and blustery Thursday, temperatures will be more mild Friday with windy conditions continuing. During the weekend, conditions will calm down and cool down.

Due to a strong area of high pressure still on top of the viewing area and this will allow for the winds to continue with speeds of 15 to 25 mph Friday and gusts near 40 to 50 mph during the day and for the temperatures to moderate into the 70s. These windy conditions, along with the dry dew points and preexisiting dry soils, this will lead to some fire concerns for portions of the viewing area with a Red Flag Warning in effect for the southern tier of the area from 12 p.m. CDT Friday until 8 p.m. CDT. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s with a few upper 30s here and there.

Mild and breezy conditions are in store for the area Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, a cold front will be moving through the region and this will increase the cloud cover for Saturday. Highs will drop into the low to upper 60s with winds dying down to around 5 to 15 mph. During the day Sunday, conditions will improve and the temperatures will drop down into the upper 50s to mid 60s with winds remaining around 5 to 10 mph.

A cooling and calming weekend coming towards the area (Andre Brooks)

