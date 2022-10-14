Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals recognized as one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in U.S.

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals ranked as the fourth largest free-standing rehabilitation hospital in the nation according to Modern Healthcare Magazine. Madonna is the only rehabilitation hospital in the state of Nebraska to be recognized with this honor.

Modern Healthcare, which reports on healthcare business, news and research, recently published a list of the nation’s 25 largest free-standing physical medicine and rehabilitation hospitals ranking them by 2021 net-patient revenues.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by Modern Healthcare magazine as being one of the top patient revenue-generating rehabilitation hospitals in the country,” said Paul Dongilli Jr., President and CEO of Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals. “In 2016, we were ranked 12th, so to move up to fourth is a testament to our growth across Nebraska and the region. Madonna has a national reputation and has become a regional destination for specialized medical rehabilitation.”

The recognition comes just months after Madonna opened its new patient wing in Lincoln earlier this year.

