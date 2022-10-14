Maxwell defeats Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-4 Maxwell Wildcats host the 2-5 Sutherland Sailors. Maxwell looking to rebound after dropping their previous two games to Saint Pats and Perkins County. Sutherland also coming into the game off a loss to Sandhills Valley. This is the last regular season game for both teams.

Maxwell gets the win over Sutherland by a final score of 50-8. The Wildcats will finish the regular season with a 4-4 record, while Sutherland finishes with a 2-6 record.

