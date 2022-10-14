North Platte takes on McCook

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldogs take on the Bison of McCook in volleyball Thursday night. The Bulldogs come in with a record of 7-22, whereas the Bison have a 6-18 record.

Both teams were looking to get back in the winning column, and North Platte started things early by winning the first set.

In the second set, it was more of the same for the North Platte. Carly Purdy had herself a big second set with a few kills to give the Bulldogs the upper hand. They would end up winning the second set.

In the third set, McCook is against the wall. With a sense of urgency, they were able to force a fourth set. The Bulldogs will prevail over the Bison, winning the match three sets to one.

