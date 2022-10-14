NPCC Softball hosts Haunted Corn Maze

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College is hosting a Haunted Corn Maze in North Platte. The theme of this year’s maze is “Children of the Corn.” According to Head Coach Janelle Higgens, a Corn Maze is something that the team has always wanted to put on for a fundraiser, and this year they finally had an area of land become available to them.

“We have always wanted to do a corn maze but have not had the area to do it, this year we were able to secure about 4.5 acres on South campus our vision is coming true,” explains Higgins.

The Maze will be running through the end of October on the following dates, 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd, 28th, 29th, and 31st. The hours of the maze are 7:30 to Midnight on these dates and is located at 601 West State Farm Road. Admission into the maze is $10 for ages ten and up, anyone under the age of ten will be admitted for free but must be accompanied by a paying adult.

“Any and every costume will be out there. We are excited to offer a haunted experience on our campus and not have to travel to do so and provide the community with something different from previous years,” says Higgins.

Make sure to wear weather-appropriate clothes and appropriate footwear when coming to the maze.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to support the NPCC Softball Team.

