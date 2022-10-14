Saint Pats defeats Perkins County for an unbeaten regular season

High School Football
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 7-0 Saint Pat’s Irish host the 5-2 Perkins County Plainsmen. The Irish look to keep their perfect season intact with a win against the Plainsmen. The Plainsmen also come into the game on a high note, they won their previous game against Maxwell 24-18. This is the last regular season game for both teams.

The Irish get the 42-0 win over Perkins County to finish the regular season a perfect 8-0. The Perkins County finish the regular season with a 5-3 record.

