Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find deceased person in trunk after pursuit

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas.

NSP was alerted by authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas that a vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide was traveling in Nebraska at 2:45 p.m. Friday. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle, a Mazda 3, less than 15 minutes later as it was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.

A trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The suspect vehicle continued westbound with speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour.

After approximately nine miles, the Mazda attempted to slow down, but struck the rear of a semi, left the roadway, and struck a tree in the ditch near mile marker 299. Troopers were on scene immediately and located the driver with severe injuries. Troopers then located a deceased woman in the trunk of the car. NSP is currently working to positively identify the victim.

The driver is a 17-year-old male from Texas. The driver has been transported to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 17-year-old driver was identified as Tyler Roenz of Humble, Texas. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported both Roenz and his mother 49-year-old Michelle Roenz missing on Thursday morning.

Inquiries regarding the homicide investigation should be made to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.

