Two dogs rescued from Gibbon apartment fire

Gibbon Volunteer Firefighter/EMTs Chelsea Schlechr and Andrea Rodriguez give oxygen to a dog...
Gibbon Volunteer Firefighter/EMTs Chelsea Schlechr and Andrea Rodriguez give oxygen to a dog rescued from an apartment fire on Thursday.(Gibbon Volunteer Fire Chief Rick Brown)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) - The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department had a busy Thursday helping with grass fires as well as rescuing two dogs from an apartment fire.

Around 3 p.m., firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 712 West Avenue in Gibbon.

Once on scene, crews found the building filled with smoke. They were notified that everyone was out of the building but there were possibly still two dogs inside.

Gibbon Volunteer Fire Chief Rick Brown said they were believed to be in the top apartment where the fire was. He said his firefighters made the attack to get the fire put out, when they located one of the dogs they presumed was dead.

Chief Brown said he thought the dog had 0% chance of living but his team got to work.

Firefighter/EMTs Chelsea Schlechr and Andrea Rodriguez took the husky to the ambulance and applied oxygen and other life saving measures. Then the chief said his son Tristan Earl located the smaller dog and placed it with the other. Both dogs were saved.

Two dogs and their owner sit in the ambulance after the animals were rescued from an apartment...
Two dogs and their owner sit in the ambulance after the animals were rescued from an apartment fire. Firefighter Chelsea Schlechr was one of the rescuers.(Gibbon Volunteer Fire Chief Rick Brown)

Chief Brown said it was definitely a proud moment for him.

As for the apartment, he said if it didn’t receive fire damage then it suffered from smoke and water damage.

They were able to locate the fire in between the drop down ceiling of the units with the chief believing the cause was electrical in nature. He’s estimating damage at around $50,000.

The American Red Cross was called out to help assist people following the fire.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Construction crews are making progress on the new mall complex.
District 177 construction project moving along
Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a park in Waverly on a...
Teen stabbed multiple times in Waverly park, sheriff’s office says
North Platte enduring worst drought in a decade
NWS: Worst drought in 10 years
Prosecutors say 23-year-old Cameron Rush admitted to injuring his 3-week-old son because he was...
Father admits to injuring 3-week-old son because he was crying too much, prosecutors say

Latest News

NewsMakers 10-14-2022 Flatrock Roller Derby Terrors V. Tiaras
NewsMakers 10-14-2022 Flatrock Roller Derby Terrors V. Tiaras
Mild and breezy conditions are in store for the area Friday
Gusty winds and mild temperatures Friday; Cooler and calmer weekend
KNOP Base Map 10-13-2022
Dry with sunshine this week; Warm Friday, but cooler air on the way
Initiative 432 proposes a constitutional amendment to require voters show provide a photo ID...
Despite contentious debate, research shows impacts of voter ID laws are minimal on both sides