Two dogs rescued from Gibbon apartment fire

GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) - The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department had a busy Thursday helping with grass fires as well as rescuing two dogs from an apartment fire.

Around 3 p.m., firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 712 West Avenue in Gibbon.

Once on scene, crews found the building filled with smoke. They were notified that everyone was out of the building but there were possibly still two dogs inside.

Gibbon Volunteer Fire Chief Rick Brown said they were believed to be in the top apartment where the fire was. He said his firefighters made the attack to get the fire put out, when they located one of the dogs they presumed was dead.

Chief Brown said he thought the dog had 0% chance of living but his team got to work.

Firefighter/EMTs Chelsea Schlechr and Andrea Rodriguez took the husky to the ambulance and applied oxygen and other life saving measures. Then the chief said his son Tristan Earl located the smaller dog and placed it with the other. Both dogs were saved.

Two dogs and their owner sit in the ambulance after the animals were rescued from an apartment fire. Firefighter Chelsea Schlechr was one of the rescuers. (Gibbon Volunteer Fire Chief Rick Brown)

Chief Brown said it was definitely a proud moment for him.

As for the apartment, he said if it didn’t receive fire damage then it suffered from smoke and water damage.

They were able to locate the fire in between the drop down ceiling of the units with the chief believing the cause was electrical in nature. He’s estimating damage at around $50,000.

The American Red Cross was called out to help assist people following the fire.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.