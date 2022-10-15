Alselmo-Merna takes on South Loup

South Loup takes care of business against Alselmo Merna 48-14
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Alselmo—Merna Coyotes hosted the Bobcats from South Loup Friday night. The Coyotes come in fourth in the district with a record of 3-4 (2-2) and the Bobcats come in second with a record of 4-3 (3-1).

Starting things off in the first quarter, Trey Connell takes the quarterback keeper and takes advantage as he takes it to the house for a touchdown to give the Bobcats an early lead. The next Bobcats possession, it was AJ Starr who out ran everybody after he got the hand off and the Bobcats found themselves up 16-0.

On the ensuing play, the Bobcats create and jump on the fumble to get possession back. With the ball on the 34 yard line like Conner Paulsen, he gets the pitch from Connell and he runs in to the house for another Bobcats touchdown.

The Bobcats kept the momentum going and took care of the Coyotes as the final score was 48-14.

