Friday Night Sports Hero: Trey Robertson

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Trey Robertson used to play football in the fall at Wallace High School, but that changed in his Senior year. This fall, Robertson has made the transition over to cross country after suffering a blot clot in his leg last April. The clot also didn’t allow Robertson to run track during his Junior year either. Though he had to quit playing football, Robertson felt that cross country was a good fit for him.

“It was kind of an up-and-down rollercoaster for me, but now that I’m in cross country I’ve learned a lot about this sport and just about running in general,” says Robertson.

In Track, Trey participates in the mile and the two-mile, which has helped the transition from football to cross country immensely easier. Throughout the season, Robertson has immerged as one of the top runners in the state of Nebraska in Class D and has been able to compete alongside some of the other top runners in the state, week after week. Robertson also competed in a class in Class A once this season at the UNK Invite.

“Seeing their different strategies and how it worked for them has made me think about my strategies. The last couple of races I’ve been trying out different things and seeing how they work for me,” explains Robertson.

So much of running is pushing through when you feel like you have nothing left, one way that Robertson says he continues to push is to continuously set new goals. But, the thing that helps Robertson draw the most motivation is his teammates.

“I feel like if I work hard and show them what a good athlete needs to do to be successful, then they see that and they will work hard themselves. I feel like one of my favorite things about being on this team is they really look up to me I really take that personally and I really try to show them what they need to do to succeed and they’ve all been outstanding this season,” explains Robertson.

Robertson is hopeful his running career won’t be over once he graduates high school, he’s hoping to continue running in college but he isn’t sure where yet.

