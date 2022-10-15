Hundreds of Paddington bears left for queen to go to charity

FILE - A Paddington bear stuffed toy is placed on a chair next to a Union flag umbrella as...
FILE - A Paddington bear stuffed toy is placed on a chair next to a Union flag umbrella as people wait opposite the Palace of Westminster to be first in line bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 14, 2022. More than 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies left in tribute to the late queen in London and Windsor will be donated to a children's charity, Buckingham Palace said Saturday, Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says over 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies left in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London and Windsor will be donated to a children’s charity.

Mourners left thousands of tributes, including flowers and teddy bears, outside Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and in royal parks in an outpouring of grief after Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

The queen became linked to Paddington Bear after the two appeared together in a short comedy video during Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Buckingham Palace and the royal parks said Saturday the hundreds of bears left in tribute of the queen will be professionally cleaned before being delivered to Barnado’s, a children’s charity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Closes Summer Driving Season
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after pursuit
North Platte enduring worst drought in a decade
NWS: Worst drought in 10 years
Construction crews are making progress on the new mall complex.
District 177 construction project moving along
AT&T held a ribbon cutting Friday at their new location in North Platte.
AT&T opens North Platte location
Friday Night Sports Hero: Trey Robertson
Friday Night Sports Hero: Trey Robertson

Latest News

NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Some flooding, 1 death as Karl dissipates in south Mexico
NE Temps
Mostly clear conditions will continue with cool temperatures early in the week
Carol Blood doubles her fundraising for Nebraska governor but still trails Jim Pillen’s