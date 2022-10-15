Lexington travels to Grand Island Northwest
Lexington Football
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 0-6 Lexington Minutemen travel to Grand Island Northwest to face the 3-4 Vikings as the Minutemen look to claim their first win of the season.
The Minutemen suffer another loss tonight at Grand Island Northwest, they fall to the Vikings by a final score of 52-10. Lexington falls to 0-7 on the season and will return to action on October 21st at home against Scottsbluff.
