Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Dundy County-Stratton

Maywood-Hayes Center vs Dundy County-Stratton
By Jon Allen
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves hosted Dundy County-Stratton Friday afternoon out in Hayes Center.

The Tigers got things going early and often as Corbin Horner took the keeper into the endzone for the score and the Tigers lead was up to 22-8. The Wolves would answer back though as Hayden Kramer found Jeremiah Ingison for the deep touchdown pass, but the Tigers would keep up the momentum and lead 38-14 after the first quarter.

The Tiger defense stepped up after that and held the Wolves out of the endzone for the rest of the day as they take the victory 66-14 over Maywood-Hayes Center.

Maywood-Hayes Center moves to 4-4 as their regular season wraps up, while Dundy County-Stratton moves to 7-1 on the season and will await to see where they are placed in the bracket for the playoffs.

