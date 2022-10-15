McCook travels to Adams Central
McCook Football
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The McCook Bison are undefeated so far on the season and are making the trip to Adams Central to play the Patriots and are hoping to make it 8-0.
The Bison are able to come away with a win on the road over Adams Central, they defeat the Patriots by a final score of 28-14. McCook improves to 8-0 on the season and returns to action at home on October 21st against Chadron.
