Nebraska takes on Purdue

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska leaves Lincoln for a second consecutive weekend as the Huskers are set to take on Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. Game time from Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 local time), with television coverage provided by BTN.

Nebraska is making its third trip to Purdue in the past four seasons, including back-to-back trips to West Lafayette in 2019 and 2020. The road team has found success in the Husker-Boilermaker series with the visitor winning four of the past five meetings. The contest is a key matchup in a tight Big Ten West Division race. Nebraska enters the game at 2-1 in Big Ten play to sit in a three-way tie for first place in the division, along with Purdue and Illinois. All seven teams in the Big Ten West are separated by just one game.

Nebraska kept pace in the West Division race with a hard-fought 14-13 victory at Rutgers last Friday night. The Huskers trailed 13-0 at halftime before holding the Scarlet Knights scoreless in the second half to key the victory. The defense produced three takeaways and allowed just 85 total yards and five first downs in the second half.

Coach Jeff Brohm’s Purdue team heads into the contest with a 4-2 overall mark, including the 2-1 conference record. The Boilermakers have posted impressive back-to-back Big Ten road wins at Minnesota and Maryland the past two games, including a 31-29 victory at Maryland last Saturday. The Boilermakers have one of the nation’s top passing offenses, averaging better than 300 yards per game through the air. Defensively, Purdue is very stout against the run, allowing just 96.7 yards per game and 2.9 yards per rushing attempt.

