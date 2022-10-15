New York woman arrested after 103 pounds of suspected marijuana found in I-80 traffic stop

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a New York woman on Thursday after finding more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sunol.

A Trooper saw an eastbound vehicle speeding on I-80 near mile marker 70 at 10:15 p.m. MT. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

NSP said a search of the vehicle revealed around 103 pounds of suspected marijuana, concealed in luggage in the rear of the vehicle. The driver, 48-year-old Victoria Chin of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to distribute. She was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Closes Summer Driving Season
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after pursuit
North Platte enduring worst drought in a decade
NWS: Worst drought in 10 years
Construction crews are making progress on the new mall complex.
District 177 construction project moving along
AT&T held a ribbon cutting Friday at their new location in North Platte.
AT&T opens North Platte location
Friday Night Sports Hero: Trey Robertson
Friday Night Sports Hero: Trey Robertson

Latest News

KNOP La Nina 1
A look at La Nina, and how it could affect our winter
KNOP Base Map 10-14-2022
Sunny skies and very dry conditions roll on through most of the next week
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Closes Summer Driving Season
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after pursuit
AT&T held a ribbon cutting Friday at their new location in North Platte.
AT&T opens North Platte location