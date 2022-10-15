North Platte host Norfolk

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-3 North Platte Bulldogs host the 5-2 Norfolk Panthers. In their previous game, the Dawgs were on the road at Lincoln Northeast and came back with a 56-7 win. North Platte looks to keep the trend going against the Panthers.

At the end of the first half, the teams went into the locker room with the game all knotted up at ten a piece. North Platte would hold Norfolk to three points in the second half.

North Platte would score two touchdowns in the second half for the 24-13 win.

The Bulldogs improve to 5-3 on the season and North will return to action on October 21st against Papillion-LaVista.

