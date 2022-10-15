NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) — The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the dead woman found inside the trunk of a car involved in a pursuit Friday afternoon.

The woman has been identified as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. Roenz has been the subject of a law enforcement alert issued in Harris County, Texas on Thursday. Roenz’s body was located in the trunk of a vehicle that had fled from an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.

According to officials, 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, who was apprehended, has been moved from St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island to an Omaha hospital for ongoing treatment of injuries suffered when he crashed his vehicle, ending the pursuit.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported both Tyler and his mother Michelle Roenz missing on Thursday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol is coordinating with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office of Texas for extradition of the minor once he is released from the hospital. All inquiries regarding the homicide investigation should be made to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Closes Summer Driving Season
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after pursuit
North Platte enduring worst drought in a decade
NWS: Worst drought in 10 years
Construction crews are making progress on the new mall complex.
District 177 construction project moving along
AT&T held a ribbon cutting Friday at their new location in North Platte.
AT&T opens North Platte location
Friday Night Sports Hero: Trey Robertson
Friday Night Sports Hero: Trey Robertson

Latest News

NE Temps
Mostly clear conditions will continue with cool temperatures early in the week
Carol Blood doubles her fundraising for Nebraska governor but still trails Jim Pillen’s
New York woman arrested after 103 pounds of suspected marijuana found in I-80 traffic stop
KNOP La Nina 1
A look at La Nina, and how it could affect our winter