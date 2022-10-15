NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) — The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the dead woman found inside the trunk of a car involved in a pursuit Friday afternoon.

The woman has been identified as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. Roenz has been the subject of a law enforcement alert issued in Harris County, Texas on Thursday. Roenz’s body was located in the trunk of a vehicle that had fled from an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.

According to officials, 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, who was apprehended, has been moved from St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island to an Omaha hospital for ongoing treatment of injuries suffered when he crashed his vehicle, ending the pursuit.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported both Tyler and his mother Michelle Roenz missing on Thursday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol is coordinating with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office of Texas for extradition of the minor once he is released from the hospital. All inquiries regarding the homicide investigation should be made to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Update #2: the crash occurred near Aurora, Nebraska. The male driver has been identified as missing teen Tyler Roenz. Tyler is being treated at a hospital and said to be in serious condition. The body of a deceased female has been discovered in the trunk of the

1/2 https://t.co/fFeF3vRCRf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 14, 2022

Help us locate Michelle Roenz, 49, & Tyler Roenz, 17, who were last seen on October 13, 2022, at 11:40 am, in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court, Humble, TX 77396. They may be driving a black 2011 Mazda, TX License PGP2413. Call (713) 755-6056 or @CrimeStopHOU at (713) 222-8477 pic.twitter.com/zaasXCgpSC — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.