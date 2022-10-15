Paxton host Wauneta-Palisade

Paxton hosts Wauneta-Palisade
By Jon Allen
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Paxton defeated Wauneta-Palisade Friday night in Paxton 48-0.

The Tigers got off to a hot start leading 22-0 in the 2nd quarter where Tommy Markussen found Gunnar Foster on a deep pass for a touchdown to extend the Paxton lead. Paxton would continue to pour it on taking a 42-0 lead into the half, and they would finish off the shut out.

Paxton moves to 2-5 on the season and will finish up their season Thursday with a home match-up with Southwest, while the Broncos fall to 3-4 and they will finish their regular season Friday hosting Brady.

