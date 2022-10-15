Wallace hosts Southwest

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Wallace defeated Southwest Friday night in Wallace 28-20

Wallace got going early as Matt Lungrin hopped on a fumble from Southwest on the opening kickoff and Wallace would score on that possession to take the lead early. Later in the quarter Southwest would get on the scoreboard themselves, as Nathan Rippe would find the goal line from 6 yards out and make it an 8-6 game. Wallace would hold on though as they take a big win over the Rough Riders

Next up for Wallace (4-3) is a match-up with undefeated Arthur County next Friday, while Southwest (4-3) goes on the road to Paxton.

