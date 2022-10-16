Daughter of California serial killer victim says she’s ‘still not over it yet’

Inez Vazquez, the daughter of one of the serial killer's victims, speaks out about his murder. (SOURCE: KMAX,KOVR)
By Marlee Ginter
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR) – The daughter of one of the victim’s of a California serial killer spoke out about her father’s murder, saying she’s “still not over it yet.”

Inez Vazquez opened up earlier this week about the pain she still feels thinking about her father, Miguel.

The investigation into the Stockton serial killings started with him more than a year ago.

“We know he tried defending himself, because the day of his funeral, we saw on his knuckles it looked like he had defended himself,” Vazquez said.

Miguel Vazquez was shot and killed last April in Oakland. Authorities said his death is the only one outside of Stockton linked to the serial killings.

KOVR spoke with the sister of another victim before police had made an arrest. Cathy, the sister of Lorenzo Lopez, said she had felt anger for what had happened to her brother.

“There’s a fear my brother must have had during that moment,” she said.

Stockton police announced Saturday that they arrested 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, who they said is suspected of being behind the six killings. Police said they had watched the man after receiving tips and pulled him over around 2 a.m. in Central Valley city, where most of the shootings took place.

Police also said Brownlee was dressed in black with a mask around his neck, had a gun, and was “out hunting.”

Police said they had been searching for a black-clad man after he was caught on video at several of the crime scenes in Stockton. At these locations, five men were ambushed and shot to death between July 8 and Sept. 27. Four of the victims were walking while one was simply sitting in his car. All of the victims, save for one, were Hispanic.

The string of deadly shootings left the community living in fear, and families, once strangers, were now feeling a bond they’d never expected.

Cathy said she and her family know what other loved ones of the victims are going through and that they all need to stay strong.

“Why is he choosing to do this?,” Vazquez said. “Why is he killing people going out there, and not knowing that the people he is doing that to is leaving behind families, sons, daughters, husbands, a wife? It’s just not fair.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Closes Summer Driving Season
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after pursuit
Friday Night Sports Hero: Trey Robertson
Friday Night Sports Hero: Trey Robertson
Nebraska leaves Lincoln for a second consecutive weekend as the Huskers are set to take on...
O’Connell, Mockobee, help power Purdue past Nebraska 43-37
KNOP La Nina 1
A look at La Nina, and how it could affect our winter

Latest News

This image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows Coast Guard law enforcement crews aiding...
98 migrants rescued from boat off Florida coast lacked food
The daughter of one of the California serial killer's victims speaks out.
Daughter of California serial killer victim speaks out
FILE - FEMA had approved $420 million statewide for lodging and home repair assistance for...
Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts