Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators say the death of a person found down in a parking lot is suspicious.

The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to the area of 84th Street and Papillion Parkway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday.

There they found a male down in a parking lot.

Investigators say the death was suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact either the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, or Omaha Crime Stoppers. Tips can also be submitted on the P3 Tips app.

Tips that lead to the arrest of a homicide suspect could be eligible for a reward up to $25,000.

