Cool to mild temperatures Monday into Tuesday; Warming up mid to late week

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Cool and mild temperatures are in store for the viewing area Monday into Tuesday with a warm-up coming up mid to late week.

Due to an area of high pressure that is situated on top of the state of Nebraska, this will allow for the area to continue to have a northwesterly flow into the area. Due to the suppressing conditions, this will allow for the area to continue to see nothing but sunny conditions. Highs will approach the 50s to 60s and wind speeds will be around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight Monday, temperatures will drop down into the 20s with mainly calm winds.

Cold overnight Monday after a cool to mild day
Cold overnight Monday after a cool to mild day(Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, much of the area will see much of the same of what we will be seeing Monday with highs in the 50 to 60s with mainly dry conditions. Going into Wednesday through Saturday, temperatures will spike up into the 70s, which is above average for this time of year with sunny skies still around as our area of high pressure shifts towards the east. During the day Sunday, a new cold front will move through and that will drop into the 60s with some increased cloud cover.

A quick moderation of temperatures Wednesday through Saturday
A quick moderation of temperatures Wednesday through Saturday(Andre Brooks)

