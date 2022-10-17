Former Nebraska wide receiver arrested in La Vista

LA VISTA, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Nebraska wide receiver was arrested early Saturday in La Vista due to an active warrant.

According to the La Vista Police Department, Zavier Betts was stopped for speeding near 96th Street and Giles Road at around 1:30 a.m. During the stop, authorities said it was revealed that Betts had an active warrant from Iowa.

Betts was arrested and the vehicle was released to the passenger.

Back in March, Former Coach Scott Frost announced that Betts was no longer a part of the Huskers.

