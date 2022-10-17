North Platte brewery has gumbo feed to help those affected by Hurricane Ian

News 2 Today
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte bar and Brewery, Pals, had a fundraiser on Sunday night to help one of the founders of the establishment who was affected by Hurricane Ian.

The bar served Gumbo for $5 a bowl to patrons who wanted to help. All the ingredients were donated, as well as the time to cook the gumbo.

They had 250 servings of Gumbo for patrons. The proceeds from the gumbo and some of the beer will go towards helping their coworker rebuild.

One of the organizers was Paul Oettinger, who wanted to help as soon as Oettinger heard her family’s house was damaged.

“Ya know, we’ve just got an amazing community of people around here who support each other,” Oettinger said. “Just looking at the devastation we thought we should do something for them.”

