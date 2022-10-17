Nebraska Department of Roads releases traffic fatality toll for September 2022
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the month of September 2022, 36 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
- These 36 fatalities occurred in 30 fatal crashes.
- Nine of the 27 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, eleven were using a seatbelt, and seven had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
- Twenty-three of the fatalities were in rural locations.
- One of the fatalities was on the interstate, twenty-four on other highways, and eleven on local roads.
- Six of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
- Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.
- One of the fatalities involved a train.
- There were 22 fatalities in September of 2021.
- Only 50 of the 162 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.
For the Daily Count, visit:
dot.nebraska.gov/media/3341/monthlytoll.pdf
