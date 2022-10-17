Nebraska Department of Roads releases traffic fatality toll for September 2022

(Source: MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the month of September 2022, 36 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

  • These 36 fatalities occurred in 30 fatal crashes.
  • Nine of the 27 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, eleven were using a seatbelt, and seven had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
  • Twenty-three of the fatalities were in rural locations.
  • One of the fatalities was on the interstate, twenty-four on other highways, and eleven on local roads.
  • Six of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
  • Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.
  • One of the fatalities involved a train.
During the month of September 2022, 36 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska...
During the month of September 2022, 36 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.(NDOT)
  • There were 22 fatalities in September of 2021.
  • Only 50 of the 162 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.

For the Daily Count, visit this website:

dot.nebraska.gov/media/3341/monthlytoll.pdf

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Closes Summer Driving Season
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after pursuit
Town Hall Lecture Series Amanda Knox
Amanda Knox comes to North Platte to share her story

Latest News

Newsmakers 10-17-2022 NP Children's Museum Playdate of Terror
Newsmakers 10-17-2022 NP Children's Museum Playdate of Terror
Newsmakers 10-17-2022 Great Plains Health Family and Friends CPR Training
Newsmakers 10-17-2022 Great Plains Health Family and Friends CPR Training
Pals Brewing Company
North Platte brewery has gumbo feed to help those affected by Hurricane Ian
Journey has announced a stop in Lincoln next March.
Journey to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March