16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom

A 16-year-old girl in Louisiana is accused of paying a 16-year-old boy to kill her own mother. (Source: WBRZ/Marvin Palmer/CNN)
By Katie Easter
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WBRZ) – A 16-year-old girl in Louisiana is accused of paying a 16-year-old boy to kill her mother.

Friends and family of 33-year-old Markeshia Stone said they still can’t believe the mom of four was shot to death in her apartment this week while all four children were home.

Stone’s daughter, Jermyne Lewis, is accused of paying Dwayne Barfield to shoot her mother – something she planned for a while, according to police.

The two teens are both being held at the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.

Marvin Palmer, Stone’s father, said he cannot believe his granddaughter would do this. He doesn’t want to see her, but he wants to understand what happened.

“She has to pay for what she done,” he said.

While a motive for the shooting hasn’t been released, Palmer said he believes it’s because Stone ran a tight house and told her daughter “no” to things.

“[Stone] kept the family in line. She was a mom, a good friend,” Palmer said. “She loved her daughter. I hate to God to lose her.”

Copyright 2022 WBRZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

