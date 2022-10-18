Amendment 1 press conference

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Voters are faced with an important decision in this upcoming November election as Amendment 1 will be on the ballot. This Amendment will help create more air service opportunities not only in the state but at the North Platte regional airport as well, and that will be essential for the ongoing success of the local economy in terms of attracting new workers and businesses while attracting new residents and retaining families.

The amendment will allow political subdivisions that own or operate an airport to spend money to develop new or expand regularly scheduled commercial passenger flights. Currently, Nebraska has a unique competitive disadvantage, and its constitution blocks this method of developing commercial air travel that is common throughout the country.

“Nebraska is currently faced with a competitive disadvantage regarding our ability to attract commercial air service. Nebraskans across the state have been negatively impacted by the recent loss of air service in our communities,” Bostar said. “Nebraska doesn’t have access to the same tools possessed by every other state. That’s why I introduced LR283CA last session and why Amendment 1 is so important.”

The Legislature unanimously passed this measure during the 2022 session. Now the decision is in the hands of the people of North Platte on November the 8th, election day.

