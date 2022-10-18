Best of the West Music Festival takes center stage at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus

Mid-Plains Community College hosted the annual Best of the West Music Festival Monday.
Mid-Plains Community College hosted the annual Best of the West Music Festival Monday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Best of the West Music Festival took center stage at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus Monday.

Each band and choir student is nominated by their teacher. Students go through four hours of rehearsal before their evening concert.

“It’s also a really great promotional tool for us because a lot of people don’t know that we have a really great music department here in this great college,” said MPCC music instructor Kristin Simpson.

More than 100 students from 12 different schools participated in this year’s concert. This year’s participating schools include: Anselmo-Merna, Arapahoe, Arthur County, Chase County, Creek Valley, Gothenburg, Hershey, Maxwell, Stapleton, St. Pat’s, Wallace and Wauneta-Palisade.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday morning that Nebraska’s Oct. 29 home game against...
Big Ten announces Huskers’ kickoff time for Illinois game
NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz
Police Lights
Former Nebraska wide receiver arrested in La Vista
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
Omaha Police identify man in overnight homicide

Latest News

Omaha Police identify man in overnight homicide
KNOP Base Map 10-17-2022
Dry and increasingly warmer as we go through the week
The body of Michelle Roenz (right) was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son Tyler Roenz.
Texas woman’s death being investigated as a murder
The Nebraska General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
VOTER’S GUIDE: Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, State Auditor