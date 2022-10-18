Best of the West Music Festival takes center stage at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Best of the West Music Festival took center stage at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus Monday.

Each band and choir student is nominated by their teacher. Students go through four hours of rehearsal before their evening concert.

“It’s also a really great promotional tool for us because a lot of people don’t know that we have a really great music department here in this great college,” said MPCC music instructor Kristin Simpson.

More than 100 students from 12 different schools participated in this year’s concert. This year’s participating schools include: Anselmo-Merna, Arapahoe, Arthur County, Chase County, Creek Valley, Gothenburg, Hershey, Maxwell, Stapleton, St. Pat’s, Wallace and Wauneta-Palisade.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.