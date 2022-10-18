Nebraska Medicine plans cancer care expansion in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Medicine is looking to expand cancer care in central Nebraska with a new facility in Kearney.

According to Nebraska Medicine, a request for proposal has been released to get input on the plan.

If it’s approved, the new center would offer several cancer care services, including medical oncology, hematology, infusion, radiation oncology, surgical oncology consults, and laboratory and procedural services.

Cory Shaw, the executive vice president-chief operating officer for Nebraska Medicine, says the new facility would be in a better location for many patients.

“We know cancer patients in this part of the state are often forced to travel long distances to get the care they need,” says Shaw. “A center like this would expand our cancer network and expertise while providing specialized care close to home.”

Shaw also says Nebraska Medicine’s current services in Kearney are at maximum capacity.

“We were thrilled to join forces with Heartland Hematology and Oncology in Kearney late last year,” says Cory Shaw, “This is an incredibly busy practice that is providing life-saving care to the people of central Nebraska. The current facility is at its maximum capacity, while the demand for their expert care continues to grow.”

University Village is the proposed site for the new facility. It’s a multi-use development in partnership with the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“University Village is excited to collaborate and partner with Nebraska Medicine on this project,” said Michael Christen, executive director of University Village. “This will complement and enhance the UNMC/UNK education partnership already in place and add great value to Kearney and the region with access to state-of-the-art, internationally recognized health care services.

Once the proposal process is complete, it will be discussed with the Nebraska Medicine Board of Directors. Nebraska Medicine claims a decision could come by the end of this year.

